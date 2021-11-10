At the Art Cottage: The Apothecary: Witnessing the Healing Nature of Love

Wyly Astley. Photo by Amy-Ellen Trefsger.





Wyly Astley





The Apothecary:

Witnessing the Healing Nature of Love





(Performance Art and Object Making)





Open for Walks, Conversation and Art Making on Saturdays,





Nov. 13 - December 11, from 11 - 3.









Open House and Procession on Sunday, December 12, 2 PM -- sunset.





On these Saturdays, we will host public, drop-in work-alongs:





Sat. Nov. 13, 11 AM to 1 PM - Knotted lantern hangers (bring 2 clean jars!). 8 and up.

Sat. Dec. 4, 11 AM to 1 PM - Pine Cone Wreaths (12 and up) and Bird Feeders (all ages!).

















Wyly has a Certificate in Fiber Arts from the University of Washington and worked as a studio assistant for artist Mandy Greer for seven years. She is a regular member of the internationally renowned Degenerate Art Ensemble ( https://www.degenerateartensemble.com ) and has done artist residencies with Seattle's Center on Contemporary Art, Sou'Wester Arts, Smoke Farm in Arlington, WA, and in Helsinki, Finland. With deep sensitivity and tenderness, she gathers stories of human suffering along with natural materials to incorporate into costuming, props, objects and immersive installations for museums, festivals, films and stage. Her work has been shown locally, nationally and internationally.





In 2018 she worked with the Netherlands’ premier artist, Claudy Jongstra at her Farm of the World in Húns.



About the Art Residency Program:



With a Cultural Facilities Grant from 4Culture in 2019, the Public Art Program and City staff remodeled a small cottage at Saltwater Park that the City had previously acquired. The program is currently finishing its second season and has hosted 7 artists to date.



COMING IN EARLY 2022:





The third season of artist residencies is in the planning stages, with an anticipated Call for Artists in January, a deadline of February 27, and the first residency beginning in early April.





Open to emerging as well as established artists working in a wide variety of media, the Art Cottage Residencies offer artists space and time to experiment and explore the site and its history, its spectacular landscape, and the creative process.









The Art Cottage is located inside Richmond Beach Saltwater Park 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177. Artists are selected by a panel and are offered $1800 for the 2-month residency that includes new work as well as public engagement. More details at http://shorelinewa.gov/art












