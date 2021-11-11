Inslee names Steve Hobbs Secretary of State

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Steve Hobbs appointed Washington
Secretary of State
Gov. Jay Inslee named Steve Hobbs as Washington Secretary of State. Hobbs replaces Kim Wyman who is vacating the position to take a role with the Biden administration.

"Steve is a dedicated public servant. He has a strong national security perspective from his work in the Army and National Guard. His experience in cyber-security will be crucial as election systems around the country continue to face threats," Inslee said.

The Washington Secretary of State preserves the integrity of elections in Washington state; safeguards vital government records, documents, publications and process; provides the business community and public with easy access to information about corporations and charities; and performs public outreach to improve civic knowledge and participation.

Inslee’s appointment of Hobbs is effective Monday, November 22, 2021 and will run in a statewide special election in November 2022 to complete the last two years of the secretary of state’s term.

More here.



