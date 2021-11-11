Two upcoming events for Seniors on Medicare and Aging Well At Home
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Third Place Commons has two great events coming up via Zoom for seniors and those who love them!
First, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 3pm, tune in for “Medicare 101.”
Confused about Medicare options or benefits? Want to help someone you love navigate this complex territory?
Join Third Place Commons for Medicare 101 to get your questions answered by a pro. No sales, no jargon, just straightforward talk about Medicare to help you find your way.
Register here for “Medicare 101” on November 16th.
Can’t make it on the 16th? There will also be a second session of “Medicare 101” covering the same material on December 1st at 6pm.
Register here for “Medicare 101” on November 16th.
Can’t make it on the 16th? There will also be a second session of “Medicare 101” covering the same material on December 1st at 6pm.
Then, on Saturday, November 20th at 11am, Third Place Commons explores the issue of aging in place with “Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Aging Well in Your Own Home.”
Whether you’re planning for yourself or helping loved ones plan, you won’t want to miss this informative presentation. Learn about resources and support available to seniors who want to remain connected with their communities and enjoy a high quality of life while aging well in their homes.
The session will be presented by the Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit volunteer and service organization serving the communities of Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Brier, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park.
Register here for “Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Aging Well in Your Own Home.”
Each of these programs is part of Third Place Commons’ ongoing TPC At Home series of free Zoom programs to build and foster community, even through the challenges of the pandemic. Third Place Commons has also resumed live music on the weekends, with great bands taking the stage from 3-5 PM every Saturday and Sunday through November.
holiday farmers markets and crafts fairs, can be found on the Third Place Commons online calendar.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment