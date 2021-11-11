Two upcoming events for Seniors on Medicare and Aging Well At Home

Third Place Commons has two great events coming up via Zoom for seniors and those who love them!

Then, on, Third Place Commons explores the issue of aging in place withWhether you’re planning for yourself or helping loved ones plan, you won’t want to miss this informative presentation. Learn about resources and support available to seniors who want to remain connected with their communities and enjoy a high quality of life while aging well in their homes.The session will be presented by the Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit volunteer and service organization serving the communities of Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Brier, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park.Each of these programs is part of Third Place Commons’ ongoing TPC At Home series of free Zoom programs to build and foster community, even through the challenges of the pandemic. Third Place Commons has also resumed live music on the weekends, with great bands taking the stage from 3-5 PM every Saturday and Sunday through November.