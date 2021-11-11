North Cascades Highway closed for the season due to avalanche risk

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The North Cascades Highway in warmer months
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
MAZAMA- With a forecast of snow followed by warmer, wet weather, the SR 20 North Cascades Highway closed on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 for the season. The closure points will be milepost 134/Ross Dam Trailhead on the west side and milepost 171/Silver Star Gate on the east.

Up to ten more inches of snow was forecasted for Wednesday, followed by a warm, wet Thursday and Friday, increasing the risk of avalanches across Rainy and Washington passes. Unlike US 2 Stevens Pass and I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, the North Cascades does not have facilities to perform avalanche control work to alleviate the condition. 

For the safety of the traveling public and winter maintenance crews, the pass must be closed.

Reopening in the spring is usually accomplished by early May.


