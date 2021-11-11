North Cascades Highway closed for the season due to avalanche risk
Thursday, November 11, 2021
|The North Cascades Highway in warmer months
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Up to ten more inches of snow was forecasted for Wednesday, followed by a warm, wet Thursday and Friday, increasing the risk of avalanches across Rainy and Washington passes. Unlike US 2 Stevens Pass and I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, the North Cascades does not have facilities to perform avalanche control work to alleviate the condition.
For the safety of the traveling public and winter maintenance crews, the pass must be closed.
Reopening in the spring is usually accomplished by early May.
Reopening in the spring is usually accomplished by early May.
0 comments:
Post a Comment