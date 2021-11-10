Book review by Aarene Storms: The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton





If the fashionable London as seen in the popular Netflix series "Bridgeton" had access to magic that would allow their houses to fly around, I feel quite sure the backstabbing socialites of high society would have turned out exactly like the characters in The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels .





Polite manners and teacakes, paired with pistols and thievery, plus a swashbuckling romance between a proper lady (who is also a pirate) and a pirate (who is also a charming gentleman), complicated by mayhem, attempted assassination, explosions, kidnapping, poetry, and flying battle-houses.





Completely ridiculous? Yes. Also: completely delightful. I laughed all the way through this frothy story.





Highly recommended for readers of regency romances, historical/magical novels, and those who like a bit of silliness in their stories.





A few minor cuss words and one swoony, non-lurid sex scene. The audiobook narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden is fun, too.





This title stands alone well, but I see that a minor character will have a spin-off story, with a release date of March 2022. I can hardly wait!





Ages 14 to adult.



