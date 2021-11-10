Inslee-led coalition of governments commits to slashing carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland – A coalition of 68 state, regional and city governments led by Gov. Jay Inslee today affirmed their urgent commitment to addressing the climate crisis by signing a range of emissions-slashing actions ahead of 2030.

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to effectively mitigate climate change. The actions we take in the next five years will determine the fate of our species. I’m proud to stand with this global coalition of governors and mayors to go beyond pledges," Inslee said.

The consequences of this rise would be catastrophic, and again underline the need for short-term – as well as long term – commitments. Although today’s pledges are an important step, it is clear that more needs to be done at all levels to ensure genuine progress on climate change.