Suspected burglar in Woodway was probably a squatter

Woodway Park Road runs north-south between Willow Creek and Deer Creek

The Town of Woodway had a burglary last week on Woodway Park Road. The suspect is still at large, however, it appears to be one person who was attempting to reside on the premises, and not an organized attempt at taking items from the home. They are working with Edmonds Police to identify the suspect. If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles, do not hesitate to call 911.