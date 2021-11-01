Suspected burglar in Woodway was probably a squatter
Monday, November 1, 2021
|Woodway Park Road runs north-south between Willow Creek and Deer Creek
The Town of Woodway had a burglary last week on Woodway Park Road. The suspect is still at large, however, it appears to be one person who was attempting to reside on the premises, and not an organized attempt at taking items from the home. They are working with Edmonds Police to identify the suspect. If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles, do not hesitate to call 911.
As the holidays approach, thefts increase as thieves look for opportunities to take packages after they have been delivered.
Thanks to modern technology, it is very affordable to help protect your property by installing doorbell cameras or security cameras around your property. The new cameras can be set to activate your phone or computer and show you live footage when someone is on your property. You can then call the police if you don’t recognize the person and give them information that will aid them in catching a suspect and prosecuting the case.
Woodway Police Chief Correa tells resident to feel free to contact him at police@townofwoodway.com if they have any questions or concerns.
Woodway Police Chief Correa tells resident to feel free to contact him at police@townofwoodway.com if they have any questions or concerns.
0 comments:
Post a Comment