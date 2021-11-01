North Seattle French School - virtual open house on Thursday
Monday, November 1, 2021
Join us on Zoom for our virtual open house on Thursday, November 4th, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.
It's a great opportunity to meet Jennifer Annable, our head of school, and families, from the comfort of your home. You will learn about our French immersion program and get a better understanding on how our community school is creating a supportive learning environment for our students.
North Seattle French School is a French immersion preschool and elementary school based in Shoreline. Our mission is to cultivate a community of globally minded independent thinkers through bilingual education.
- Please RSVP here to receive the link to connect on Zoom
- More information on our website: www.NorthSeattleFrenchSchool.com
- Questions? Contact Aurélie admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment