North Seattle French School - virtual open house on Thursday

Monday, November 1, 2021


Join us on Zoom for our virtual open house on Thursday, November 4th, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. 

It's a great opportunity to meet Jennifer Annable, our head of school, and families, from the comfort of your home. You will learn about our French immersion program and get a better understanding on how our community school is creating a supportive learning environment for our students.

North Seattle French School is a French immersion preschool and elementary school based in Shoreline. Our mission is to cultivate a community of globally minded independent thinkers through bilingual education.



