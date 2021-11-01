180th NE in Lake Forest Park was Halloween central

Monday, November 1, 2021

Residents on 180th Street NE in Lake Forest Park celebrated Halloween together.

Zombies showed up but superheroes were there, too.

Small but wise Yoda showed up with a powerful stroller.

Ghosts were there to help push the heavier buggies. 

This dog is all dressed up for the party.

And this is one is very brave. 

Farmer Bill was there to keep everyone happy with fresh pressed apple cider.

Neighbor Mark made sure the kids got their treats fast.

And musician Adrian Xavier was there playing his soulful Reggae and World Fusion music for all!

Photos and copy submitted by Donna Hawkey




