Lake Forest Park: rain and leaves can lead to flooding







As we move into the rainy season and leaves start to fall, the LFP Public Works Department starts turning its attention to the City’s drainage system. It is time to check the storm drains and clear leaves from them to keep the stormwater flowing.





Street sweeping is a component of the drainage system maintenance and is perhaps the most visible to the citizens. The City is encouraging residents to clear any blocked storm drains that are adjacent to or in front of their property keeping in mind:



Please do not create piles of leaves expecting the sweeper to sweep them away. Use your yard waste tote so they can be composed.



DO NOT rake or blow leaves and debris into the street, ditch lines, rights-of-way, streams or the lake.



If the sweeper encounters large piles of leaves, the driver must drive around them, or the pile of leaves could damage the street sweeper.



Never try to clear a storm drain or culvert if there is moving water greater than knee deep, and always be wary of traffic when working near a roadway.



If flooding is severe, or you find evidence of dumping, please call 206-368-5440. Never try to clear a storm drain or culvert if there is moving water greater than knee deep, and always be wary of traffic when working near a roadway. For more information on flood preparation, click here




