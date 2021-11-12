Shoreline Police: The thief left a trail of cigarette packs



On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:30am, deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Shoreline business located in the 600 block of NW Richmond Beach Road. On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:30am, deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Shoreline business located in the 600 block of NW Richmond Beach Road.





A deputy arrived and saw that the lower glass pane of the front door was smashed in. The lights were on with no visible movement inside.



Upon further investigation, deputies found a trail of cigarette packs around the back of the building, which they followed. Unfortunately, the cigarette trail went cold. The thief was gone.





As they searched the business, deputies found a large rock on the ground just inside the front door. It was used to break the glass. It appeared the cigarette racks behind the registers were ransacked and loose packs of cigs were strewn across the floor.





A surveillance camera review shows the man, throwing a rock through the glass door around 1:09am. He climbs inside. Two minutes later, the male walks back into camera view carrying a shopping basket filled with what appears to be packs of cigarettes. He climbs back out of the window and walks out of the frame in an eastbound direction. As he escaped, he left that trail of cigarette packs behind.





The suspect appears to be a male with an average build, lighter skin, and short dark hair. He is wearing a gray and blue cap with a white and yellow design on the front, a white face mask, a gray or light-colored jacket or shirt, white gloves, dark pants, and white shoes.



If you recognize the male or have any knowledge of this case, Shoreline detectives want to hear from you. Please call our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21034612.



--King County Sheriff's Office











