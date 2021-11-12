Scene on the Sound: From onboard the R/V Thomas G. Thompson

Friday, November 12, 2021

Photo by Jarred Swalwell

Story and photos by Jarred Swalwell

Point Wells, Richmond Beach and the WSF Spokane framed by the a-frame on board the R/V Thomas G. Thompson.

Science equipment in the lab on the R/V Thomas G. Thompson

My science equipment inside one of the labs. The blue instrument on the right is what I design and build. It's a continuous flow cytometer used to identify and count phytoplankton. 

On this leg we're headed to San Diego where I will get off. My equipment will head out from there with another science crew from the UW and crisscross the equator a few times before heading up to Honolulu.



