Scene on the Sound: From onboard the R/V Thomas G. Thompson
Friday, November 12, 2021
|Photo by Jarred Swalwell
Story and photos by Jarred Swalwell
Point Wells, Richmond Beach and the WSF Spokane framed by the a-frame on board the R/V Thomas G. Thompson.
|Science equipment in the lab on the R/V Thomas G. Thompson
My science equipment inside one of the labs. The blue instrument on the right is what I design and build. It's a continuous flow cytometer used to identify and count phytoplankton.
On this leg we're headed to San Diego where I will get off. My equipment will head out from there with another science crew from the UW and crisscross the equator a few times before heading up to Honolulu.
