Scene on the Sound: From onboard the R/V Thomas G. Thompson

Photo by Jarred Swalwell





Story and photos by Jarred Swalwell





Point Wells, Richmond Beach and the WSF Spokane framed by the a-frame on board the R/V Thomas G. Thompson.





Science equipment in the lab on the R/V Thomas G. Thompson





My science equipment inside one of the labs. The blue instrument on the right is what I design and build. It's a continuous flow cytometer used to identify and count phytoplankton.





On this leg we're headed to San Diego where I will get off. My equipment will head out from there with another science crew from the UW and crisscross the equator a few times before heading up to Honolulu.











