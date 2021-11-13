Shoreline Edward Jones offices support Toys for Tots drive

The Shoreline area Edward Jones financial advisors have joined together to support the Marine Toys for Tots program by using their offices as drop-off locations for this year's toy drive.

"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," local Financial Advisor Micah Blair said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to any Shoreline area office during regular business hours beginning November 1, 2021. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.The local Edward Jones financial advisors include: Micah Blair, Derrik Sankey, Desiree Hajek, and Suzan Shayler.Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors.