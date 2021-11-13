Shoreline Edward Jones offices support Toys for Tots drive
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to any Shoreline area office during regular business hours beginning November 1, 2021. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.
The local Edward Jones financial advisors include: Micah Blair, Derrik Sankey, Desiree Hajek, and Suzan Shayler.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors.
"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," local Financial Advisor Micah Blair said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."
The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
