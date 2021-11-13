OSPI Special Education Leader Glenna Gallo nominated for Federal Special Education position

“Glenna is a phenomenal leader and advocate for students with disabilities and their families, and though this is an enormous loss for Washington state, I know she is the best person to be leading this work at the federal level,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

In her time at OSPI, Gallo spearheaded Washington’s work on inclusionary practices, advocated for the greatest legislative investment to support schools in serving students with disabilities in state history, and built a culture of trust and unity among the special education community and OSPI.“It is such an honor to be nominated by President Biden for this role,” Gallo said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue supporting people with disabilities, their families, and school district and state personnel with special education and rehabilitation services.”The Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services supports children, youth, and adults with disabilities, working toward improved outcomes and opportunities for meaningful employment and postsecondary success.Gallo’s nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate, which is expected to take place within the next couple of months.