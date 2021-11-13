NWWS Signature Show at the Schack November 18 to January 2, 2022
Saturday, November 13, 2021
|8 Track Crossing. Watercolor by Bill Hook
The 2021 Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) Signature Membership Exhibition, a bi-annual event, is an in-person event this year at the Schack Art Center, November 18, 2021 – January 2, 2022.
The Schack, located at 2921 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201, opens the exhibition along with their Annual Holiday Art Exhibit, with a reception on Thursday November 18 from 5-8pm. The public is welcome. Covid-19 protocols are in effect.
This is NWWS’s third time appearing at the Schack.
This is NWWS’s third time appearing at the Schack.
“We’re grateful Carie Collver asked us again to honor our Signature members for their Holiday Exhibit,” says Kristi Galindo Dyson, chair for the show.
“Our Signature members have achieved one of the highest honors awarded to our members and they truly represent the best of the best in watermedia that NWWS has to offer,” she adds.
The Schack Art Center is displaying 78 NWWS Signature members’ paintings and will select 10 paintings to receive awards at the reception: Best in Show, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place plus 6 Honorable Mentions. Signature members participating are from eight different states covering the West and East coasts and states in between.
The Schack is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 5pm; Sunday 12-5pm. While there, besides seeing the Signature Exhibition and selecting artwork for yourself, you can also shop for unique gifts by regional glass, ceramic, wood and jewelry artists. More details on the Schack Art Center can be found at www.schack.org
For watermedia artists – beginners as well as professionals – interested in knowing more about NWWS and all the society has to offer, please go to www.nwws.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment