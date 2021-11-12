Jobs at WSDOT: ITS program manager; Landscape architect, Traffic engineer

















Deliver near-term, small-scale transportation improvement projects and to be a traffic resource for local agencies, developers, and WSDOT project teams. Ensuring projects are implementing WSDOT best practices for all modes of transportation, collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to plan and design strategies for efficient and safe travel, and to model and analyze targeted roadways to inform alternative analysis.(WMS03)Manage the Puget Sound Area roadside policies and issues. This position will apply professional Landscape Architectural principles, practices, and expertise into the planning, design, construction, plant establishment, and maintenance and operations processes of WSDOT. As the Principal Landscape Architect, this position will manage the needs of multiple WSDOT programs to provide design, preparation, approval, and stamping of contract documents for roadside and site elements and environmental mitigation aspects of projects.(WMS03)Serve as a statewide specialist and provide direction in an extremely complex and WSDOT critical discipline of system and network engineering. Responsible for making all systems engineering decision for NWR Intelligent Transportation Systems including the fiber optic network, Traffic Management Center (TMC), and the hundreds of millions of dollars in field equipment that stretches from the northern tip of Pierce County all the way up to the Canadian border. This position will also provide agency critical direction to the statewide design, construction, and operations programs including the Toll Division, the SR-520 Bridge Replacement Project, the I-405 Corridor program, and all regions in the agency. The ITS Program Manager will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of WSDOT projects, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.