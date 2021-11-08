Save the Date: LFP Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Holiday Crafts Fair on Nov 2



Get your holiday cheer on at the Lake Forest Park Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Holiday Crafts Fair, presented by Get your holiday cheer on at the Lake Forest Park Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Holiday Crafts Fair, presented by Third Place Commons on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 10am to 2pm.

In the interest of public health, both the market and the crafts fair will be combined and take place in the traditional market location in front of the professional building at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park. So bundle up and come on down because you won't want to miss this great day of shopping!













In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org

Stock your fridge and pantry for Thanksgiving with the fresh autumn offerings from many of your favorite market vendors back for this special, one-day-only market event!Plus, you’ll find a bevy of beautiful one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, art, wearables, and decorations that are sure to get you in the spirit. From bags and wallets to scarves and sweatshirts, jewelry to pottery to photography and original artwork, there will be goodies galore for everyone on your list.And be sure to mark your calendar for the final special market of the year on Sunday, December 19th, just in time for your last minute shopping needs. See you at the market!Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.