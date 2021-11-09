Adventures of an Icebreaker: Admiral Karl Schultz says "Great to see a red hull and her outstanding crew in Baltimore"

The Healy at dock in Baltimore

While HEALY was in port, its crew hosted a number of distinguished visitors including Senator Lisa Murkowski (AK); Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24th); Rep. Carlos Gimenez (FL-26); LT Governor Boyd Rutherford of Maryland; General Eric Smith, Assistant Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps ; Lt General Marc Sasseville Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau as well as Arctic, scientific, security, administration, and Congressional partners aboard.





Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski tours the ship

HEALY recently completed a transit through the Northwest Passage. A once unnavigable region laden with sea ice, the Northwest Passage is now more accessible to commercial traffic and shortens the shipping route between Asia and Europe by 2,500 miles.





As climate change decreases the presence of ice and allows an increase in maritime commerce, the Coast Guard’s role in the Arctic is more relevant than ever.



Upon leaving Baltimore, HEALY will continue her circumnavigation of the U.S. on her way back home to Seattle, WA.







