Mattress sales November 21 benefit Shoreline high school bands - Shorecrest AND Shorewood
Monday, November 8, 2021
Spartan Recreation Center 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
And this year, Shorewood Band is joining them for their 3rd Annual Mattress Fundraiser!
At a time when raising money has been difficult, the bands at Shorewood and Shorecrest are joining forces to have a fundraising event and the community can help!
The event is a Mattress Fundraiser - you can buy a wide variety of brand new mattresses, sheets and pillows.
Do you need to upgrade your mattress? Or do you need to replace your guest room mattress?
Delivery and haul away services available. Competitive pricing and you help the band programs in the Shoreline School District!
www.CFSBeds.com) is bringing their mobile mattress showroom here to help the Shorecrest Band and Shorewood Band raise thousands of dollars for their programs!
Anything you can get from a mattress store you can get here on Sunday, November 21st!
- 30 top quality name brand mattresses will be on display for people to try out just like at any other mattress store!
- All styles, all sizes, and pricing is 30 – 40% less than standard store pricing!
- All the services you’d get from a standard store are available too: each mattress comes with a full warranty, home delivery and haul-away are available options, and there’s financing for all credit types!
When people make their purchase they should say which band they are supporting so that the correct school gets the fundraising credit.
Available products:
- Name brand mattresses: Simmons, Beautyrest, Southerland, Intellibed and more
- Adjustable bed frames – one of these will change your life
- Luxury Z Pillows
- Mattress Protectors
- Sheets
- Frames
