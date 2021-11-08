Mattress sales November 21 benefit Shoreline high school bands - Shorecrest AND Shorewood

Monday, November 8, 2021

The 6th Annual Shorecrest Band Mattress Fundraiser is Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 10am to 5pm at the Spartan Recreation Center 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

And this year, Shorewood Band is joining them for their 3rd Annual Mattress Fundraiser!

At a time when raising money has been difficult, the bands at Shorewood and Shorecrest are joining forces to have a fundraising event and the community can help!

The event is a Mattress Fundraiser - you can buy a wide variety of brand new mattresses, sheets and pillows. 

Do you need to upgrade your mattress? Or do you need to replace your guest room mattress? 

Delivery and haul away services available. Competitive pricing and you help the band programs in the Shoreline School District!

Custom Fundraising Solutions of Seattle (www.CFSBeds.com) is bringing their mobile mattress showroom here to help the Shorecrest Band and Shorewood Band raise thousands of dollars for their programs! 

Anything you can get from a mattress store you can get here on Sunday, November 21st!
  • 30 top quality name brand mattresses will be on display for people to try out just like at any other mattress store! 
  • All styles, all sizes, and pricing is 30 – 40% less than standard store pricing! 
  • All the services you’d get from a standard store are available too: each mattress comes with a full warranty, home delivery and haul-away are available options, and there’s financing for all credit types! 
The best way to stay healthy is to get a good night’s sleep and you’ll sleep well knowing you made a difference for the Shorecrest and Shorewood Bands!

When people make their purchase they should say which band they are supporting so that the correct school gets the fundraising credit.

You don't have to be from Shoreline or Lake Forest Park to take advantage of this event, nor do you need to have kids in school. Everyone is welcome!

Available products:
  • Name brand mattresses: Simmons, Beautyrest, Southerland, Intellibed and more
  • Adjustable bed frames – one of these will change your life
  • Luxury Z Pillows
  • Mattress Protectors
  • Sheets
  • Frames
Again that’s Sunday, November 21st, from 10am to 5pm here at the Spartan Recreation Center! Note that masks are required to enter the Spartan Rec Center.



Posted by DKH at 5:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  