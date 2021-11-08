Japanese Garden Design at Lake Forest Park Garden Club Tuesday morning

Monday, November 8, 2021

Alex LaVilla
Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold their Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021 general meeting on Zoom at 10am, with the speaker at 10:30am.

If interested in joining us please contact Jan Barcello at janronzu@comcast.net for the Zoom link and password.

The speaker will be Alex LaVilla on the “Basic Principles of Japanese Garden Design” and how we can adapt these basic principles to our own gardens.



