Reminder: 6th annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser on Sunday

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 10am to 5pm at the Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th, Shoreline 98155,  
there will be 30 mattresses for shoppers to try out just like a retail store would offer. 

Except prices are better AND a portion those sales go to the Shorecrest Band or Shorewood Band (depending on which one you name at checkout).

This is a joint effort between the two high school band programs. See our previous article for details.



Posted by DKH at 12:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  