ELNA celebrates two local family-owned businesses and welcomes the schools superintendent - Tuesday evening



The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) Zoom meeting tonight, Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7pm features some very special guests.





Dunn Lumber and Sky Nursery, both in the Echo Lake neighborhood, are thriving, family-owned businesses. Mike Dunn, President of Dunn Lumber and Brandy Landry, General Manager of Sky will tell us about how these businesses began and evolved through the generations.





Our new schools superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes will be joining us for the first time. We look forward to hearing about her vision for Shoreline Schools, choosing a new mascot for Shorewood, and the renewal levy on the February ballot.





The Echo Lake Neighborhood is located in north central Shoreline.











