Plant Trees with Us at Green Shoreline Day 2021 Saturday Nov 13

Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9am to 12pm is Green Shoreline Day as the Green Shoreline Partnership plants the future forest of FOUR Shoreline parks, including Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, Paramount Open Space Park, North City Park, and Twin Ponds Park.





Forterra and its Green City Partnerships announce Green Shoreline 2021, when community volunteers come out to local parks to work alongside other volunteers and our Forest Stewards. Working together, volunteers help restore green spaces to their natural state and make the area more resilient to climate change.



