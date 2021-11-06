Plant Trees with Us at Green Shoreline Day 2021 Saturday Nov 13
Saturday, November 6, 2021
Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9am to 12pm is Green Shoreline Day as the Green Shoreline Partnership plants the future forest of FOUR Shoreline parks, including Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, Paramount Open Space Park, North City Park, and Twin Ponds Park.
Forterra and its Green City Partnerships announce Green Shoreline 2021, when community volunteers come out to local parks to work alongside other volunteers and our Forest Stewards. Working together, volunteers help restore green spaces to their natural state and make the area more resilient to climate change.
All are welcome to attend and no experience is necessary! Sign up in advance to save your spot to plant with us. Help us to build healthy habitat and build a healthy community.
Register here: https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/.../calendar/...
Give back to your community and help restore our parks through a morning of volunteering
- November 13, 2021 from 9am to noon at theseShoreline Parks:
- North City Park
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
- South Twin Ponds
- Paramount Open Space
- Anyone can join- no experience necessary! We will train you when you arrive.
- We provide all tools—from shovels and loppers to gloves.
- Activities can include planting young trees and plants to removing invasive and noxious weeds.
“Days like these serve as a reminder of the diligent efforts of our Restoration Stewards. Green Shoreline Day is a celebration of their avid work and my hope for the day is to further support their valiant efforts by recruiting more community based volunteers!”
-Joseph Callaghan, City of Shoreline Senior Parks Urban Forester
Green City Partnerships began sixteen years ago in 2004, when Forterra and the City of Seattle responded to a critical need to sustain and improve the health of forested parks and urban greenspaces in Seattle’s neighborhoods.
More than a decade and a half later, Green City Partnerships and its Green City Days bring together community members and city partners who are dedicated to Washington’s forested parks, natural areas and communities.
“Green City Days and tree planting are a great way to get outside, dig-in, and come together as a community to support the many benefits our forested parks and urban tree provide—from CO2 reduction to reducing urban heat zones and as a natural habitat for wildlife,” said Joanna Nelson de Flores, Forterra Restoration and Stewardship Managing Director.
