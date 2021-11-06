New Lake Forest Park councilmembers

New LFP Councilmembers Lebo, Furutani, Goldman

King County had counted 566,291 ballots by the end of day Friday, November 5, 2021.





With only 36,000 ballots to count for all of King County, there will be little movement in Lake Forest Park elections. Daily updates will be issued until the election is certified on November 23, 2021.





Voter turnout across the county was 40.58%.





New councilmembers as of January 1, 2022:

Tracy Furutani

Jon Lebo

Larry Goldman

They will join Semra Riddle, Phillippa Kassover, Lorri Bodi, and Tom French





The current council serves until the end of 2021.





Prop 1 for parks and sidewalks was soundly defeated. The most common concern expressed was that it was a perpetual tax.





Funding sidewalks and parks is expected to be high on the list for the 2022 council.







