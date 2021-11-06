3,000 doses of Pfizer child vaccines scheduled for Shoreline Schools students

Photo courtesy UW Med By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Shipments of Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11 have been sent to all states.





The initial supply is not sufficient for the demand but more is expected.





A generous share of Washington's allotment came to Shoreline through University of Washington Medicine.





Presumably we were given a large amount because of the longstanding relationship among UW Med, Shoreline Fire, the School District, and Shoreline Community College to administer vaccines.





Everything here was already in place so vaccinations began immediately.





UW Med and Shoreline Fire have been conducting pop up clinics at Shoreline Community College for age 12 to adult. These clinics will continue until mid-December.





Shoreline Schools set up a schedule for Saturday and Sunday so that every elementary school in the district has a 1.5 hour window for vaccinations. Scheduling was done online.





All the appointments have been booked for the weekend. No walk-ins can be accommodated.





UW Med will be offering future appointments from their waitlist. To get on the waitlist for an appointment, call 844-520-9700.





When an appointment is available, the UW will call you or text you. You can schedule on the phone or online (definitely recommended).





There are many people already on the waitlist so waiting is not advisable.











