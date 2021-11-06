Shoreline Police: Ransacked

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Our business owners continue to be victimized by those who choose to take what doesn't belong to them.



On the morning of Sunday October 10, 2021 at 2:02am, our 9-1-1 communications center received notification of an audible burglar alarm at a convenience store in the 17500 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.


Deputies arrived and saw the store had been ransacked. The business owner told deputies that there were several missing items from the cashier area.


The owner provided surveillance footage of the burglary. The male is seen grabbing various items near the register before leaving the store.


The suspect is a taller black male, wearing black leggings, black shorts, a black sweater, and a gray backpack.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311, and reference case #C21032077.

--King County Sheriff's Office



Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
