Counselors available for Einstein students following the death of a classmate

Saturday, November 6, 2021



Einstein Middle School
photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
On Friday, following the news of the murder of 13 years old Einstein 8th grader A.J. Brown, Einstein Middle School had counselors, staff and other support staff were available for students, staff and families. 

This support is available on an ongoing basis. 

Principal Nyla Fritz shared the news at the school and made space for discussions about how students were feeling. 

To parents, she said "If you believe your child needs additional support, please let us know.

"You may want to talk with your child about this tragic loss as well. The death of a friend and classmate may cause a variety of reactions from your child. Be watchful for any of the signs listed below or if you see other sudden or dramatic changes in your student’s attitude or behavior.
  • Persistent unhappiness, negativity, irritability, anger and rage
  • Decreased interest in activities; or inability to enjoy previously favorite activities
  • Increased social isolation; poor communication
  • Extreme sensitivity to rejection or failure
  • Frequent complaints of physical illnesses such as headaches and stomach aches
  • Frequent absences from school or poor performance in school
  • A major change in eating and/or sleeping patterns
  • Talk of or efforts to run away from home
"Please do not hesitate to contact your child's counselor if you have any questions or concerns about your child's academic, social, emotional and/or mental wellbeing. We are here as a resource and support.

"Our hearts go out to A.J.’s mom and his entire family and everyone who is impacted by his death."

Friends of the family have set up a Go Fund Me page for A.J.'s mother, to help with expenses. Donations can be made here.

Federal Way police say that they are unaware of any connection A.J. had to Federal Way. They are in contact with the family and actively working the case. Anyone with any information is asked to call Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121.



