Case update November 4, 2021 - two day's worth for national and state and no data for King county
Saturday, November 6, 2021
United States
- Total cases 46,268,465 - 167,988 new
- Total deaths 749,876 - 3,171 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 650,302 - 3,560 new
- Total hospitalizations 40,831 - 194 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6%
- Total deaths 8,798 - 71 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
Sorry - the King county dashboard is not loading in. It has been an evening of technical difficulties. Tomorrow will be a better day.
The following numbers have not been updated.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 156,099 - 357 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,493 - 11 new
- Total deaths 2,028 - 6 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 38,410 - 73 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,814 - 3 new
- Total deaths 504 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,394 - 6 new 94
- Total hospitalizations 243 - 0 new
- Total deaths 112 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 557 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment