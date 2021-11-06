Case update November 4, 2021 - two day's worth for national and state and no data for King county

Saturday, November 6, 2021

COVID Case updates 
November 3 and November 4 combined


United States 
  • Total cases  46,268,465 - 167,988 new   
  • Total deaths  749,876 -  3,171 new    

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 650,302 -  3,560 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 40,831 -  194 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6% 
  • Total deaths 8,798 -  71 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

Sorry - the King county dashboard is not loading in. It has been an evening of technical difficulties. Tomorrow will be a better day.

The following numbers have not been updated.

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 156,099 -  357 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,493 -   11 new  
  • Total deaths 2,028 -  6 new     
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 38,410  -  73 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,814  -   3 new 
  • Total deaths 504  -   0 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,394 -  6 new  94
  • Total hospitalizations 243 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 1 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 557 - 0 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


