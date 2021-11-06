Case update November 4, 2021 - two day's worth for national and state and no data for King county

Sorry - the King county dashboard is not loading in. It has been an evening of technical difficulties. Tomorrow will be a better day.





The following numbers have not been updated.





King county

Total confirmed cases 156,099 - 357 new

Total hospitalizations 8,493 - 11 new

Total deaths 2,028 - 6 new

Level of community transmission HIGH





Seattle

Total confirmed cases 38,410 - 73 new

Total hospitalizations 1,814 - 3 new

Total deaths 504 - 0 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL





Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 3,394 - 6 new 94

Total hospitalizations 243 - 0 new

Total deaths 112 - 1 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH





Lake Forest Park