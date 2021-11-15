New street mural in Lake City honors native culture

Monday, November 15, 2021

Photo by Stuart Danforth

A street mural designed by Seattle artist Romel Belleza (Ilocano, Tlingit and Dishchii Bikoh N’Dee) was installed in partnership between the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Lake City Collective to honor Native culture and welcome people to the Little Brook neighborhood.

The mural is at the intersection of NE 140th St and 32nd Ave NE in Lake City.

SDOT has a wonderful article about the project, which you can read here.



Posted by DKH at 2:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  