New street mural in Lake City honors native culture
Monday, November 15, 2021
|Photo by Stuart Danforth
A street mural designed by Seattle artist Romel Belleza (Ilocano, Tlingit and Dishchii Bikoh N’Dee) was installed in partnership between the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Lake City Collective to honor Native culture and welcome people to the Little Brook neighborhood.
The mural is at the intersection of NE 140th St and 32nd Ave NE in Lake City.
SDOT has a wonderful article about the project, which you can read here.
