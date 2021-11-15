New members join Lake Forest Park Rotary club
Monday, November 15, 2021
|Left: Maddy Larson. Right: Paul Sanford
New members are holding signs, accompanied by existing club members.
|Left: Terry Smith. Right: Sarah Bernard
- Sarah Bernard
- Maddy Larson
- Paul Sanford
- Terry Smith
These are motivated, dedicated individuals, and they can hardly wait to be of service to our community.
Lake Forest Park Rotary is always looking for individuals interested in making a positive difference in our community. We are a service based club, focused on improving lives through humanitarian partnerships.
More information about the club and our projects can be found at http://lakeforestparkrotary.com/
