New members join Lake Forest Park Rotary club

Monday, November 15, 2021

Left: Maddy Larson. Right: Paul Sanford
New members are holding signs, accompanied by existing club members. 
Left: Terry Smith. Right: Sarah Bernard
At the beginning of November 2021, Lake Forest Park Rotary welcomed four new members to their club:
  • Sarah Bernard 
  • Maddy Larson 
  • Paul Sanford  
  • Terry Smith
These are motivated, dedicated individuals, and they can hardly wait to be of service to our community.

Lake Forest Park Rotary is always looking for individuals interested in making a positive difference in our community. We are a service based club, focused on improving lives through humanitarian partnerships.

More information about the club and our projects can be found at http://lakeforestparkrotary.com/



Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  