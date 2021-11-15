Power outage Sunday morning for residents in north Shoreline

Outage area

Several hundred residents in north Shoreline had the distinction of being almost the only power outage in the entire City Light coverage area on Sunday morning.





Power went out at 8:15am between Aurora Village and I-5 along the northern border of Shoreline. The outage took out the traffic signal at 1st NE and SR 104 and possibly Meridian and SR 104.





The cause was said to be a power line down at 200th and Meridian.









Power was restored for all but one household at 12:15pm. One other outage each in Richmond Beach next to Woodway and Lake Forest Park.





Several hundred people were without power in West Seattle, as well.





Any suggestions for brewing coffee when the power is out?











