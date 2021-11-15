Personal help with computer or online from King County Library 'Digital Navigators'



Digital Navigator Appointments

Tuesdays, 1-7pm

Thursdays, 10:15-10:45am





Do you need affordable options for getting your own computer, device or in-home broadband connection?





A Digital Navigator can help achieve your tech goals. In a 30-minute appointment online or by phone, your navigator will help you find ways to learn the skills you want or understand your options for the in-home connection you need.



To make a free appointment to meet online or by phone to get one-on-one help with your questions,

call 800-462-9600

or click here: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators







Would you like help to do something on the computer or online – setting up email, filling out a form or getting on social media?