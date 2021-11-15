Missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found deceased in the mountains of Kittitas County after extensive search
Monday, November 15, 2021
|Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost
found deceased in the mountains of Kittitas County
The Chief went scouting for elk on Tuesday, November 2nd and, since he didn’t return from hunting that day, has been the subject of a search involving 60 different agencies and organizations and thousands of hours from professional and trained volunteer searchers.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's office, which coordinated the search, reported there was no preliminary evidence of suspicious activity or foul play.
The Chief was found about a half mile from the spot where his pickup was parked on the day he went hunting. Chief Schreckengost’s family and the Seattle Fire Department were notified immediately that he was found.
The Kittitas County Coroner responded with the Sheriff’s Office and will complete the investigation to confirm the Chief’s cause of death.
0 comments:
Post a Comment