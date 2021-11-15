Missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found deceased in the mountains of Kittitas County after extensive search

Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost

found deceased in the mountains of Kittitas County On Sunday afternoon, November 14, 2021 Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found deceased in the mountains near Cliffdell in Kittitas County. On Sunday afternoon, November 14, 2021 Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found deceased in the mountains near Cliffdell in Kittitas County.





The Chief went scouting for elk on Tuesday, November 2nd and, since he didn’t return from hunting that day, has been the subject of a search involving 60 different agencies and organizations and thousands of hours from professional and trained volunteer searchers.





The Kittitas County Sheriff's office, which coordinated the search, reported there was no preliminary evidence of suspicious activity or foul play.





The Chief was found about a half mile from the spot where his pickup was parked on the day he went hunting. Chief Schreckengost’s family and the Seattle Fire Department were notified immediately that he was found.



