LFP Tree Board outreach at Farmers Market

The LFP Tree Board sponsored a table at the Farmer’s Market on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 10am-noon. City Arborist Ashley Adams, three Tree Board members (Margaret Cassady, Richard Olmstead, Marty Byrne) and one Tree Board member-elect (Bryn Homsy) worked the event.





It was an opportunity to answer questions from the public.

Their presence drew a constant flow of people asking questions for the entire four hours. Common questions revolved around tree health and condition, invasive species control, and LFP tree regulations.





In addition, the Tree Board gave away approximately 80 Douglas fir seedlings and 40 compostable yard waste bags to interested citizens. There were 40 Douglas fir seedlings left over from the event, which were donated to the LFP Water District plant exchange program.




