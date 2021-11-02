LFP Rotary and Shorecrest Interact Club will install free high-efficiency plumbing devices for 50 LFP Water District customers

A shower head similar to

For Lake Forest Park Water District customers interested in reducing their water usage, there is some free help!









For those that would appreciate this convenient service, please use the form below to sign up and choose the best time slot for you. Your contact information will be passed to the organizers of this project who will contact you to schedule a visit.



Note: Your replaced shower heads and aerators will be left with you.







For additional WaterSense plumbing options, you can check local hardware stores. Here are a few examples:

WaterSense shower heads on Amazon

WaterSense Aerators on Amazon

PLEASE NOTE



This project is not affiliated with the District or its staff. We have agreed to participate with this initiative as a favor to those customers of ours who may appreciate this service.



PRIVACY



