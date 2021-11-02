LFP Rotary and Shorecrest Interact Club will install free high-efficiency plumbing devices for 50 LFP Water District customers
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
|A shower head similar to
this may be installed
The LFP Rotary Club and the Shorecrest Interact Club (a high school club sponsored by Rotary) have teamed up to provide and install 50 WaterSense shower heads and 50 reduced flow faucet aerators in the District.
WaterSense is an EPA program that provides specifications for high-efficiency plumbing devices. The devices will be provided by the regional SavingWater organization.
The club members have volunteered to, with the assistance and supervision of an adult, carefully replace your current shower head or aerator.
For those that would appreciate this convenient service, please use the form below to sign up and choose the best time slot for you. Your contact information will be passed to the organizers of this project who will contact you to schedule a visit.
Note: Your replaced shower heads and aerators will be left with you.
For additional WaterSense plumbing options, you can check local hardware stores. Here are a few examples:
PLEASE NOTE
This project is not affiliated with the District or its staff. We have agreed to participate with this initiative as a favor to those customers of ours who may appreciate this service.
PRIVACY
The District will use reasonable efforts to protect customer contact information from disclosure to unauthorized parties based on RCW 42.56.330(2), which exempts customer addresses, telephone numbers and electronic contact information from public records requests.
