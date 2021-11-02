Seattle Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Northgate





Almost simultaneously, more 911 callers in the area reported hearing gunshots.









SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.



Homicide detectives also responded and will continue to investigate.



Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233–5000.





