Seattle Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Northgate

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Photo courtesy Seattle Police Department
By Detective Valerie Carson

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Northgate neighborhood late Monday night.

At 11:00pm, a 911 caller in the 11500 block of 5th Ave NE reported he’d found his roommate unresponsive. 

Almost simultaneously, more 911 callers in the area reported hearing gunshots. 

Police arrived and found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and declared the man deceased.

SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

Homicide detectives also responded and will continue to investigate.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233–5000.



