LFP Council meetings Thursday
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
At 7pm the regular council meeting will consider the following resolutions and action items:
Resolutions
- Resolution 1817/Authorizing the Mayor to Enter Into the Memorandum of Agreement on Behalf of the City of Lake Forest Park for the North King County Coalition on Homelessness
- Ordinance 1229/Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget
- Resolution 1816/Authorizing Interfund Loan from the Sewer Capital Fund to the Strategic Opportunity Fund
- Resolution 1820/Authorizing the Administration to Enter into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Forterra NW for the Purchase of the Lakefront Park Property and Expend the Funds Authorized for this Purpose per Ordinance 1229
Action or Discussion
- Planning Commission Updates to Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and Accessory Building Code Regulations(introduction)
- City Hall Audio Visual and Hybrid Meetings Upgrade(Resolution 1821)
Full agenda, staff documents, instructions for attending the meetings and making comments here
0 comments:
Post a Comment