LFP Council meetings Thursday

Tuesday, November 2, 2021


Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6pm the LFP City Council will hold a work session on the budget.

At 7pm the regular council meeting will consider the following resolutions and action items:

Resolutions
  1. Resolution 1817/Authorizing the Mayor to Enter Into the Memorandum of Agreement on Behalf of the City of Lake Forest Park for the North King County Coalition on Homelessness
  2. Ordinance 1229/Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget
  3. Resolution 1816/Authorizing Interfund Loan from the Sewer Capital Fund to the Strategic Opportunity Fund
  4. Resolution 1820/Authorizing the Administration to Enter into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Forterra NW for the Purchase of the Lakefront Park Property and Expend the Funds Authorized for this Purpose per Ordinance 1229
Action or Discussion
  1. Planning Commission Updates to Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and Accessory Building Code Regulations(introduction)
  2. City Hall Audio Visual and Hybrid Meetings Upgrade(Resolution 1821)
Full agenda, staff documents, instructions for attending the meetings and making comments here



