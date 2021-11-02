Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2021
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
|John Hibbs dahlia webinar on
November 9 at 2pm
Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 2pm on ZOOM
Hibbs, nicknamed Dr. Dahlia, will cover topics including:
- When the season’s over – cutting your dahlia plants back
- Options for wintering tubers – in and out of the ground
- Digging, washing, and cutting tubers before storage
- Preventing tuber injury – freezing, drying out, molding
- Tending your soil for next Spring
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81369111469?pwd=bnNHa1hzdDJxR2NXcy9ZZ0hNQVBqUT09
Meeting ID: 813 6911 1469
Passcode: 154092
0 comments:
Post a Comment