Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

John Hibbs dahlia webinar on
November 9 at 2pm
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center offers a webinar on Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2021.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 2pm on ZOOM

Hibbs, nicknamed Dr. Dahlia, will cover topics including:
  • When the season’s over – cutting your dahlia plants back
  • Options for wintering tubers – in and out of the ground
  • Digging, washing, and cutting tubers before storage
  • Preventing tuber injury – freezing, drying out, molding
  • Tending your soil for next Spring

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81369111469?pwd=bnNHa1hzdDJxR2NXcy9ZZ0hNQVBqUT09

Meeting ID: 813 6911 1469
Passcode: 154092


