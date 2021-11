Dept of Ecology: PFAS “forever chemicals” now regulated under state’s environmental cleanup law

The most common cause in Washington state is the use of firefighting foams . Sampling has also detected PFAS in Washington’s surface waters, groundwater, wastewater treatment plant effluent, compost, freshwater and marine sediments, freshwater fish tissue, osprey eggs, and human breast milk The scientific community considers certain PFAS to be persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT). PBTs are some of the “worst of the worst” chemicals because they can build-up in organisms and move up the food chain, and their toxicity persists in the environment indefinitely. Researchers often refer to PFAS as “forever chemicals” because of this persistence.Currently, there are no enforceable federal standards for any PFAS compounds. To help address this toxic threat, we reviewed the definition of hazardous substance in our environmental cleanup law and concluded that PFAS compounds meet the definition. This means that when there are PFAS releases, we will now regulate cleanup under the Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA ), our environmental cleanup law.