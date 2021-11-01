LFP Rotary and Lake Forest Bar and Grill raise funds to End Polio

LFP Rotary collecting donations to END POLIO

Photo by Mike Remarcke





LFP ROTARIANS teamed up with Lake Forest Bar and Grill to raise funds to support the eradication of POLIO.





Thank you so much to the Lake Forest Grill for supporting this important cause, even though it was a rough year for the restaurant industry during these Covid times.





20% of all proceeds on the 26th of October 2021 went to END-POLIO





The event has been well supported by the Lake Forest Park community and beyond.









