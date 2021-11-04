LFP police officer's personal challenge raised over a thousand dollars for Children's Hospital
Thursday, November 4, 2021
|Officer Jason Czebotar
We thank everyone who donated and participated in this worthwhile and fun event.
On October 1 2021, Officer Czebotar committed to running, hiking, or walking 100 miles to raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital.
“Czebo’s Challenge” hoped to inspire others to participate in a virtual fun run challenge while supporting his fund-raising efforts.
