LFP police officer's personal challenge raised over a thousand dollars for Children's Hospital

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Officer Jason Czebotar
Lake Forest Park Police are proud to announce that Officer Czebotar completed 104 miles of running and hiking, raising $1,265 dollars for Children’s Hospital. 

We thank everyone who donated and participated in this worthwhile and fun event.

On October 1 2021, Officer Czebotar committed to running, hiking, or walking 100 miles to raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital. 

“Czebo’s Challenge” hoped to inspire others to participate in a virtual fun run challenge while supporting his fund-raising efforts. 


