All Saints Day Remembrances Sunday at St. Dunstan's



We honor and name those who have gone before us









In the service we will include the names you submit in our prayers and there will be an opportunity to share stories about the saints of our lives. Would you like to add a name to our list? If so, fill out this form by this Saturday, November 6 at 5pm. Include the full name of your loved one and your full name as well.In the service we will include the names you submit in our prayers and there will be an opportunity to share stories about the saints of our lives.

















In the Christian church calendar, the day after Halloween is All Saints. St. Dunstan’s, The Church That Feeds People, will celebrate All Saints this Sunday, November 7, 2021.During the service we pray for the loved ones and friends who have died. The names will be read aloud during the service.