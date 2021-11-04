Case updates November 2, 2021 - Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 years arriving in state

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Photo courtesy UW Med
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week approved a low-dose formula of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. 

The injection carries one-third of the dose made available to Americans ages 12 and older. The pediatric version is also a two-dose series.

UW Med did a photo op and vaccinated 10 children on camera. Most places are not quite ready to make appointments but should be very soon.

 
COVID Case updates


United States 
  • Total cases  46,100,477 - 74,638 new
  • Total deaths  746,705 -  1,451 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 646,742 -  1,146 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 40,637 -  123 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6% 
  • Total deaths 8,727 -  31 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 156,099 -  357 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,493 -   11 new  
  • Total deaths 2,028 -  6 new     
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 38,410  -  73 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,814  -   3 new 
  • Total deaths 504  -   0 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,394 -  6 new  94
  • Total hospitalizations 243 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 1 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 557 - 0 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL



