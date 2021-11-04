Case updates November 2, 2021 - Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 years arriving in state

Photo courtesy UW Med The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week approved a low-dose formula of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week approved a low-dose formula of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.





The injection carries one-third of the dose made available to Americans ages 12 and older. The pediatric version is also a two-dose series.





UW Med did a photo op and vaccinated 10 children on camera. Most places are not quite ready to make appointments but should be very soon.



COVID Case updates



United States Total cases 46,100,477 - 74,638 new

Total deaths 746,705 - 1,451 new

Washington state Total confirmed cases 646,742 - 1,146 new

Total hospitalizations 40,637 - 123 new

Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6%

Total deaths 8,727 - 31 new

Levels of Community Transmission: based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10



King county Total confirmed cases 156,099 - 357 new

Total hospitalizations 8,493 - 11 new

Total deaths 2,028 - 6 new

Level of community transmission HIGH

Seattle Total confirmed cases 38,410 - 73 new

Total hospitalizations 1,814 - 3 new

Total deaths 504 - 0 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL

Shoreline Total confirmed cases 3,394 - 6 new 94

Total hospitalizations 243 - 0 new

Total deaths 112 - 1 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park Total confirmed cases 557 - 0 new

Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL









