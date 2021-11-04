Case updates November 2, 2021 - Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 years arriving in state
Thursday, November 4, 2021
|Photo courtesy UW Med
The injection carries one-third of the dose made available to Americans ages 12 and older. The pediatric version is also a two-dose series.
UW Med did a photo op and vaccinated 10 children on camera. Most places are not quite ready to make appointments but should be very soon.
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 46,100,477 - 74,638 new
- Total deaths 746,705 - 1,451 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 646,742 - 1,146 new
- Total hospitalizations 40,637 - 123 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6%
- Total deaths 8,727 - 31 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 156,099 - 357 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,493 - 11 new
- Total deaths 2,028 - 6 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 38,410 - 73 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,814 - 3 new
- Total deaths 504 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,394 - 6 new 94
- Total hospitalizations 243 - 0 new
- Total deaths 112 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 557 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
