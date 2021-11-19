In person performances at Shoreline Community College Theatre

What became of Wendy Darling in the years following her adventures with Peter Pan?





Long after returning from Neverland, Wendy decides that she must find Peter in order to reclaim her kiss and move on with her life. Along the way, she meets other girls who went to Neverland and learns she is not alone. A coming-of-age exploration of first love and lasting loss, Lost Girl continues the story of J.M. Barrie's beloved character — the girl who had to grow up.





Tickets can be bought at the door or on Brown Paper Tickets . General Admission: $12, SCC staff and Seniors $8, Students $5





You must show proof of vaccination, or a negative FDA approved standard Covid test 72 hours prior to the performance, or an FDA approves rapid test 24 hours prior to the performance you will be attending.





Masks must be worn inside the building regardless of vaccination status.





This play is recommended for ages 10 and up.











