Shoreline Sports Foundation Night of Heroes fundraiser this Sunday
Friday, November 19, 2021
Night of Heroes!
Shoreline Sports Foundation's 8th Annual Fundraiser
Sunday, November 21, 2021
6:45 to 8pm
North Seattle Church
2150 N 122nd St, Seattle WA 98133
Register today for SSF's Night of Heroes! Free to attend, silent auction, and a chance to hear from our local next generation of leaders. We'd love to have you there! Click Here to Register
We have some fantastic silent auction items available to benefit the cause as well: Click Here for Auction Items
Can't attend and still want to support? Click Here to Donate (scroll down to bottom of the page)
