Shoreline Sports Foundation Night of Heroes fundraiser this Sunday

Friday, November 19, 2021


Night of Heroes! 
Shoreline Sports Foundation's 8th Annual Fundraiser
Sunday, November 21, 2021  
6:45 to 8pm

North Seattle Church 
2150 N 122nd St, Seattle WA 98133

Register today for SSF's Night of Heroes! Free to attend, silent auction, and a chance to hear from our local next generation of leaders. We'd love to have you there! Click Here to Register

We have some fantastic silent auction items available to benefit the cause as well: Click Here for Auction Items

Can't attend and still want to support? Click Here to Donate (scroll down to bottom of the page)



