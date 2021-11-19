Scene on the Sound: Good Morning, Shoreline

Friday, November 19, 2021

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Sunrise on the Olympics.

So we don't really care if we live on top of a chunk of land being pushed slowly upwards until we all fall off. Or that we are surrounded by volcanos that will either spew toxic fumes or bring down a wall of mud. Or tsunami danger from the Ring of Fire, a lahar into Puget Sound, or an upthrust on the local seabed.

Those things may not happen for 500 years and in the meantime, we have views like this one.

DKH


Posted by DKH at 3:38 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  