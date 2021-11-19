Scene on the Sound: Good Morning, Shoreline
Friday, November 19, 2021
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Sunrise on the Olympics.
So we don't really care if we live on top of a chunk of land being pushed slowly upwards until we all fall off. Or that we are surrounded by volcanos that will either spew toxic fumes or bring down a wall of mud. Or tsunami danger from the Ring of Fire, a lahar into Puget Sound, or an upthrust on the local seabed.
Those things may not happen for 500 years and in the meantime, we have views like this one.
