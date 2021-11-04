Hunkered down for the winter - geese in the Skagit Valley

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Geese settled into the empty fields of the Skagit Valley. Photo by Jan Hansen

Most people go to the Skagit Valley when the tulips are blooming - but Jan Hansen went to visit the geese.

Geese and goslings at The Skagit this week. Photo by Jan Hansen

They settle in large numbers in the muddy fields to spend the winter. There are huge fields of geese, old and young.

Geese in the Skagit Valley. Photo by Mike Remarcke

And just as a reminder, here's a photo that Mike Remarcke took in March of this year 2021.



Posted by DKH at 6:44 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  