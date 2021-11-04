Hunkered down for the winter - geese in the Skagit Valley

Geese settled into the empty fields of the Skagit Valley. Photo by Jan Hansen





Most people go to the Skagit Valley when the tulips are blooming - but Jan Hansen went to visit the geese.





Geese and goslings at The Skagit this week. Photo by Jan Hansen





They settle in large numbers in the muddy fields to spend the winter. There are huge fields of geese, old and young.





Geese in the Skagit Valley. Photo by Mike Remarcke

And just as a reminder, here's a photo that Mike Remarcke took in March of this year 2021.











