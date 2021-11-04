Jazz Vespers is back Sunday with John Hansen and Jean Chaumont

Thursday, November 4, 2021


Jazz Vespers is back! 

We can’t wait to see you on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00pm for an evening with John Hansen and Jean Chaumont. 

Hansen is a locally acclaimed jazz pianist. John and Jean will play both original and re-arranged tunes. This is a duo you don’t want to miss. The theme for the evening is “Deep Rivers” with a short reflection by Ross McKeekin.

Remember we are live at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church (masks required) or you can stream from at the Facebook page for Jazz Vespers LFP.




