Jazz Vespers is back Sunday with John Hansen and Jean Chaumont



Jazz Vespers is back!





We can’t wait to see you on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00pm for an evening with John Hansen and Jean Chaumont.





Hansen is a locally acclaimed jazz pianist. John and Jean will play both original and re-arranged tunes. This is a duo you don’t want to miss. The theme for the evening is “Deep Rivers” with a short reflection by Ross McKeekin.





Remember we are live at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church (masks required) or you can stream from at the Facebook page for Jazz Vespers LFP.
















