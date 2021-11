Thursday at 6:15pm

Wind gusts of 30mph Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021 dropped branches on power lines and knocked out power.





At 6:15pm there were three outages. It's possible there were more earlier that have already been reconnected. There were verbal reports of outages in Hillwood which are not reflected on the map.





Strong winds are expected on Saturday with gusts possibly up to 45mph.