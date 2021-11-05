Jobs: WSDOT - Traffic Technician, Compliance Engineer, Highway Maintenance Lead, Real Estate Services Manager

Support WSDOT’s mission by independently carrying out assignments which improve traffic safety. This is an in-training position that offers a career path and on-the-job training and allows the incumbent to progress upward through the Transportation Technician field. The Traffic Operations Technician will perform traffic studies including speed studies, ball banking, average daily traffic data (ADT) turning movement counts, peak hour counts, occupancy, pedestrian counts, travel times, and vehicle classifications.- TE4 - two positionsThese positions are responsible for the oversight, coordination, and training of the organization's design review and design documentation practices as well as oversight, coordination, and training of the organization's quality control and quality assurance practices.Other responsibilities include supervising and mentoring direct reports to become effective members and future leaders at WSDOT and overseeing design projects led by outside entities.(HMW3)Lead crews performing maintenance of a specific sub-section of highway, including leading a section-wide crew. This lead position performs regular highway, roadside, infrastructure, and right-of-way maintenance and repair tasks.The Real Estate Services Manager serves as the Northwest Region’s (NWR) subject matter expert for real estate and right of way issues, providing guidance and oversight to ensure region activities comply with both State and Federal laws and regulations, and WSDOT policies and procedures. This position will be responsible for managing all functions of the NWR Real Estate Services Office, including the acquisition of all necessary real properties, providing an estimate and schedule for property acquisition activities, and identifying and managing risks associated with acquisition activities.